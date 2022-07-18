EAU CLAIRE — Residents are invited to provide their input on county services and priorities through a County Citizen Engagement Survey.
The purpose of the survey is to ask residents how essential different county's services are. Results of this survey will offer the County Board of Supervisors insight into the allocation process for the 2023 budget.
The survey begins with basic information about the respondent, including age, gender, length of residency and municipality of residency.
Residents are then requested to indicate their familiarity level and priority level of the following services: judicial services, law enforcement services, health and social services, planning, conservation and land use services, land, road and air services, general government services and education and community partnerships.
The survey will be available until September 30 and can be accessed on the county website, under the 2023 County Budget Information section.
At their meeting on Monday, the Committee on Finance and Budget determined public input sessions will be scheduled for the near future.
Finance Department Budget
The committee was also presented with the 2023 Finance Department budget by Finance Director Norb Kirk.
Kirk said one of the main issues on the horizon in terms of the budget process is the issues that arise with manual processing and trying to move away from those processes.
"We still move a lot of paper in the department, we get a lot of invoices that are paper, we have a lot that we end up shuffling around," Kirk said.
The Finance Department is requesting $988,074, a 9% increase from the previous budget request. All budget requests will be brought to the County Board of Supervisors for approval.