EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire County Committee on Budget and Finance performed a preliminary review Monday of the recommended 2023 county budget.
The committee asked questions and suggested potential changes to Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s proposed budget.
“We’ve got a good-looking budget, we just need to finalize some of these items and some of these areas until we get better at it,” Committee Chair Dane Zook said.
Some of these topics included adjusting operational and capital costs, the county’s debt service and potential additions and eliminations within departments.
Supervisor John Folstad expressed a desire to not borrow for the 2023 budget to limit a rise in taxes for county residents.
"We have a policy in place as to the debt policy which is at 30% and we're consistently running over that," Folstad said. "From my standpoint, i think every one knows me, I will not be voting in favor of any addition debt."
However, committee members and county leaders expressed a need to borrow for next year.
“To take on debt this year is not necessarily, in my viewpoint, a bad item because we don’t know what's down the road six months from now,” Zook said. “What we really need to do is break down our efforts and see just how good they are for the taxpayer.”
The suggestions made by committee members will be formally presented as amendments to be discussed further and voted on at the next meeting on Oct. 17.
Schauf’s recommendation states: “the recommendation is predicated on three specific areas of investment: continuing to staff the courts, district attorney, and clerk of courts with adequate personnel to manage the sixth courtroom; investing in resources to update the out-of-date processes and practices in human resources, and investing in additional cross-functional patrol options.”
Some of these key points include a revenue assumption of a 3.3% sales tax increase at $12.1 million, $18 million in capital projects for Highway; Airport; Facilities; Information Systems; Sheriff’s Fleet and Parks and Forest and a debt service levy of $15.1 million.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide their input on the proposed budget at a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The final budget is scheduled for a vote at the Nov. 1 county board meeting, with the potential for a second night of deliberation on Nov. 2 if needed.
"We're getting closer every week, but we're not there yet," Zook said.
Additional budget information, including the administrator’s full recommendation, can be found on the county website.
Other business
The committee also approved a resolution denying a $2 million claim made by Brandon Pember, who was incarcerated in the Eau Claire County Jail.
According to the resolution, Pember claims he was mentally and physically abused by other inmates while in custody, and that the Eau Claire County Jail staff was negligent in providing medical and mental care to those in their custody.
“After a review by WMMIC, the county’s insurance carrier, of the information provided by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office it was determined there is no adverse liability on the County,” the resolution stated. “Records show the claimant was provided medical care when needed and video footage in the jail does not support the claimant’s allegations of abuse. WMMIC and corporation counsel recommend denial of this claim.”