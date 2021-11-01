EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County will soon hire outside legal counsel because of the ongoing county Sheriff’s Office investigation into the county Department of Human Services.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said the county is retaining outside counsel to better understand and navigate the risks involved in the sheriff's investigation into DHS financial practices.
The county Administration Committee during a meeting Monday morning directed Tim Sullivan, county corporation counsel, to hire outside counsel.
The move does not require County Board approval, but Sullivan said he plans to present a statement on the matter to the board.
Smiar expects the move to be finalized “within days.”
Outside counsel is required because Sullivan has a conflict of interest in the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and DHS are county departments, meaning Sullivan can not properly advise both of them.
The county is no longer working with Rich White, an attorney hired in September 2020 to provide outside counsel on the sheriff’s investigation. White is a former Eau Claire County District Attorney.
Sullivan told the committee on Monday that he plans to hire two attorneys from von Briesen & Roper law firm: Mindy Dale and Joseph Russell.
Those attorneys recently sent Sullivan a letter outlining the legal services they would provide. According to Sullivan, the three main areas are serving as an intermediary between the Sheriff’s Office and county employees; making sure protocols are followed during the investigation and noting that the county wants to cooperate with the investigation; and ensuring “compliance with privacy laws and regulations.”
Sheriff Ron Cramer has repeatedly expressed frustration that the county has not been more cooperative with the investigation that began in May 2020.
The hiring of outside counsel comes two weeks after Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant on DHS offices to obtain financial information.
Tentative redistricting plan approved
The Administration Committee approved a tentative redistricting plan for the 29 county supervisor districts, which occurs every 10 years. The plan requires final approval from the County Board during a Nov. 9 special meeting.
District maps will be redrawn this year based on population changes in the 2020 Census. The new boundaries will go into effect for the County Board spring 2022 election. The proposed boundary changes will keep all current County Board supervisors in the same district.
Most redistricting changes will keep supervisor districts similar to their current boundaries and population levels. Only two district populations would change by more than 4% under the tentative plan.
As of Monday morning, the largest population change would occur in District 10, which currently covers parts of the town of Washington and southern portions of the city of Eau Claire. The new boundaries would decrease that district’s population by 7.46%, bringing it to 3,373 people, the lowest number of any district.
The population of District 8 would decrease by 4.42%, bringing it to 3,484 people, the second-lowest number of any district. That district currently covers parts of the town of Washington and a southeast portion of the city Eau Claire.
The largest population increase would occur in District 3, which currently covers the town of Seymour and a northeast portion of the city of Eau Claire. That district’s population would increase 3.62%, bringing it to 3,777 people, the highest number of any district.
Vacant seat to be filled soon
The County Board District 11 vacancy is expected to be filled soon and will use the district’s current boundaries.
Applications for the vacancy closed last week. Smiar told the Leader-Telegram on Friday he has two good candidates to consider and that he aims to appoint the new supervisor this month.
Whoever Smiar appoints will fill the seat previously held by Ray Henning, who died in October. The appointed supervisor will have the seat for about five months before the April 2022 election.
Once Smiar makes the appointment, it is effective immediately but requires confirmation from the Administration Committee and County Board.
The County Board meets tonight at 7 p.m. to consider the county’s 2022 budget.