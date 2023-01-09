CHIPPEWA FALLS — The next court hearing for the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters last April in Chippewa Falls will not be moved up.

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs held a scheduling conference Monday morning with both attorneys about the next court dates in the murder case. Ultimately, Gibbs left the existing court dates in place. The next court date is set for Aug. 7 and slated to last five days. At the meeting Monday, the attorneys opted to add a sixth day to that court hearing to make sure they finish resolving all issues, said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

