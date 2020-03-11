Local colleges are making adjustments in response to the 2019 novel coronavirus.
UW-Stout will not have in-person classes beginning March 23 until at least April 5, according to an all-campus email from Chancellor Katherine Frank. All courses will continue online or through “alternative methods of delivery.”
Moreover, all university-sponsored travel and study away programs are canceled for the rest of the spring semester. All UW-Stout events expecting more than 50 people are canceled from March 15 to April 5. Student organization meetings and programs are also canceled from March 15 to April 5.
UW-Eau Claire will still have in-person classes and host large events and gatherings. However, “students should be prepared, if it becomes necessary in the coming days or weeks, to shift from face-to-face classes to online instruction,” Chancellor James Schmidt wrote in all-campus email.
UW-Eau Claire suspended all absence policies to encourage ill students to stay home.
“If you are sick, do not attend class,” Schmidt wrote.
UW-Eau Claire has canceled “all university-sponsored travel to international areas where there are Level 3 COVID-19 outbreaks or U.S. states where there have been more than 100 reported cases of the virus.”
If a UW-Eau Claire campus member travels to those areas, they “will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days upon return,” according to Schmidt. All other university-sponsored domestic travel will take place.
Other than during spring break, both universities will remain open, and all employees are expected to perform their duties unless they are sick.
Wisconsin has six confirmed cases of COVID-19, a coronavirus disease. No cases have been confirmed in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties. An Eau Claire family is in self-quarantine after coming into close contact (within six feet) with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
A Pierce County resident has one confirmed case. Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred in Dane County, where Madison is located. Others are in Fond du Lac and Waukesha counties.
UW-Madison announced Wednesday that it will not have in-person classes after its spring break, which ends March 21. All classes will take place online. UW-Madison also asked students to move out of residence halls until at least April 10, though there are some exceptions. It also canceled all campus events with more than 50 people.
Additional UW-Eau Claire updates as of Wednesday afternoon:
• Spring break will still take place March 21-29.
• Anyone concerned about traveling on a university-sponsored trip to any destination can opt out.
• Guest lecturers and performers at UW-Eau Claire “will be decided on a case-by-case basis.”
• Check the UW-Eau Claire website for more updates: https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/coronavirus-update-shared-with-campus-3984/
Additional UW-Stout updates as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The university is working to immediately bring home students studying abroad in western Europe.
• Spring break will still take place March 14-22.
• Employees and students are discouraged from doing any non-essential travel until the end of the semester. As of Wednesday afternoon, UW-Stout NCAA athletic events will continue as scheduled, but that is subject to change.
• The university remains open and all employees are expected to perform their duties unless they are sick.
• UW-Stout will notify campus members by March 30 if in-person classes will resume after April 5.
• Check the UW-Stout website for more updates: https://www.uwstout.edu/covid-19-coronavirus-planning-and-preparedness.
The story will be updated.