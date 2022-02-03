CHIPPEWA FALLS — The number of students in the Chippewa Falls School District who are sick or isolated due to COVID-19 is on the decline, school records show.
Last week, 203 students district-wide were either in isolation or quarantine: 121 elementary students, 47 in the middle school and 35 in the high school.
That is a sharp drop from the week ending Jan. 21, when there were 309 students out: 167 elementary students, and 71 each in the middle and high school.
Two weeks ago, there were 401 students out: 185 elementary school students, 92 middle school students, and 124 high school students.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes shared the positive trend in an email sent to parents. The 203 students were out last week because of 60 COVID-19 cases that led to another 143 students being isolated, he explained.
The 60 students out with COVID-19 infections is down from 100 students the week of Jan. 21 and the record-high 106 students infected the week of Jan. 14, he wrote. In other words, one out of every 70 students (1.25%) were sick last week, down from 1 out of every 47 students (2.07%) a week ago, Holmes wrote.
“The above information and data means that we will continue in level 2/strongly mask-encouraged, mask-recommended or mask-optional status as of Jan. 31, 2022, for all school operations,” Holmes wrote.
The district is continuing volunatary compliance of those measures.
“We would like to remind everyone that we continue to have KN95 masks in stock that are available to our students and staff, with more on order,” Holmes wrote.
The district still has a voluntary quarantine system in place, which was implemented Sept. 27. Students who were exposed to COVID-19 are allowed to attend school in-person and participate in extra-curricular activities if they are not showing signs of symptoms, and if there isn’t another positive case in their household.
Help on the way
Additional help combating rising COVID-19 cases will be headed to medical centers in Cornell, Woodville, and several other cities across the state.
Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Thursday that 70 Wisconsin National Guard members have completed a two-week certified nursing assistant course and have deployed to alleviate staffing shortages at health care facilities around the state, including facilities in Mineral Point, Wisconsin Dells, La Crosse, New London, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Cornell, Woodville, Sturgeon Bay, Suring, Antigo, Weyauwega, Kaukauna, Kenosha, Waunakee, Glendale and Racine.