EAU CLAIRE — COVID-19 deaths jumped statewide and across west-central Wisconsin in December, after seeing their lowest numbers of the pandemic in November.

Statewide, 145 people died from virus-related symptoms last month, according to the state’s Department of Health Services, up from 104 in November. That includes 11 deaths across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, up from just four in November in those counties.

