EAU CLAIRE — COVID-19 deaths in April fell sharply in the state and in west-central Wisconsin, according to new statistics from the Department of Health Services.
A total of 84 Wisconsinites died from virus-related symptons across the state in April, down from 105 deaths reported in March, DHS reports.
In western Wisconsin, six new deaths were reported: Rusk County had three deaths, Clark County had two, while Chippewa and Dunn counties reported one each. However, Pierce County’s death total dropped by one; occasionally during the pandemic, a death of a person was initially tallied in the wrong county and later corrected. So, there is a net increase of six new virus-related deaths.
The six new deaths in April is down from 12 reported in March and 13 reported in February.
Across the 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin, 1,180 people have now died from the virus: 45 so far this year, 254 in 2022, 472 deaths in 2021, and 409 in 2020, according to DHS data.
Statewide, the death total has risen to 14,469.
Roughly 61.8% of Wisconsin residents have completed their primary series of vaccinations, DHS reports, and that number has been unchanged since the start of the year. DHS is reporting a seven-day average of 172 new cases daily, down from a seven-day average of 418 on April 1.
Of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 65 are listed as “low community levels,” with seven considered “medium levels,” including Barron and Rusk counties.
The U.S. national emergency to respond to COVID-19 officially ended April 11 when President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan resolution to bring it to a close. The public health emergency that provides restrictions along the U.S.-Mexico border is set to expire May 11.