EAU CLAIRE — After a spike in COVID-19 deaths in the region in October, virus-related fatalities fell in November to their lowest numbers since the start of the pandemic.
According to data from the state's Department of Health Services, there were just a net total of four new virus-related deaths across 12 counties in western Wisconsin last month. Chippewa County reported two new deaths, with Buffalo, Clark and St. Croix counties reporting one each. However, Barron County's total fell by one; occasionally during the pandemic, a death has been reported of a resident in the wrong county and has later been corrected.
The four new deaths are down sharply from the 20 virus-related fatalities reported in October, which had been the highest mark since spring. Across the 12 counties, 1,124 residents have ow died from virus-related symptoms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were eight virus-related deaths in September, nine in August and six in July. Virus-related fatalities are down significantly from last winter, when there were 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February and 34 in March. There were 472 deaths in those 12 counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020. In November 2021, 62 area virus-related deaths were reported.
COVID-19 deaths also declined statewide. DHS reported 104 new virus-related deaths in November, down from 163 in October, 141 in September, 129 in August, but up from 88 in July. The state now reports 13,766 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The state's seven-day average is 860 new cases daily, almost identical to the 858 daily average on Oct. 31, DHS reports.
The state’s Department of Health Services shows 61.8% of Wisconsin residents have completed their primary series of vaccinations. However, just 15.4%, or roughly 899,000 state residents, have received updated boosters. Eau Claire County (16.8%) is above the state average for residents having received boosters, while Chippewa County (13.9%) and Dunn County (13.4%) are below the state average.