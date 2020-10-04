EAU CLAIRE -- A new COVID-19 regional community testing site is open in Eau Claire near Interstate 94 Exit 59.
This site is the Northwest National Guard testing site, 6415 U.S. 12. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; testing will continue through Dec. 7.
Testing is for residents across northwestern Wisconsin and is free of cost. Specifically, testing is open to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who has has had close contacts to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Parents must be present to consent to testing for people ages 5 through 17.
The test kits at the site use the less invasive nasal swab.
The site is in collaboration with member counties of the Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and Eau Claire County Emergency Management.
For more information about the site, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 715-831-7425. For more information about symptoms and testing, visit bit.ly/SymptomsTesting.