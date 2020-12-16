EAU CLAIRE — A site staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard that offers free COVID-19 tests in Eau Claire is changing its location.
Starting Friday, the testing site will be hosted at Peace Church, 501 E. Filmore Ave. in Eau Claire's Putnam Heights neighborhood. Its hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 pm. on Saturdays.
Previously, this testing site had been located on the western edge of Eau Claire on U.S. 12, just off Interstate 94.
The Wisconsin National Guard also runs a testing site at Augusta Community Center, 616 W. Washington St., Augusta. That site is open 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Both testing sites are currently scheduled to remain in operation through March 10, according to a news release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Free testing is available to people with symptoms of COVID-19 or those who came in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
People who want to get tested are asked to register on the day they plan to attend by going online to register.covidconnect.wi.gov. People without access to the internet can register when they arrive at the testing site.