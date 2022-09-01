CHIPPEWA FALLS — COVID-19 deaths in the state and across western Wisconsin increased slightly in August after reaching their low point in July, according to records from the state’s Department of Health Services.
Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, nine new virus-related deaths were reported in August: four in Chippewa County, two each in Clark and St. Croix counties, and one in Dunn County. The 12 counties now total 1,092 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The nine deaths is up from six reported in July and eight reported in June, but fewer than the 11 recorded in May and 10 deaths in April. The past five months have seen a sharp drop from the winter months, when the 12-county region reported 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February and 34 in March. There were 472 deaths in those 12 counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020.
Statewide, 129 new virus-related deaths were reported in August, which is also up from the 88 virus-related deaths reported in July, and nearly identical to the 131 deaths reported in June and the 126 fatalities reported in May, DHS reports. The state now reports 13,358 confirmed deaths from the virus.
In good news, COVID-19 cases are on the decline. The seven-day average of new cases in the state declined from 1,755 cases daily on Aug. 1 to 1,316 daily cases on Aug. 31, DHS reports. The seven-day average on July 1 was 1,379 daily.
Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national average in COVID-19 vaccinations. The state’s Department of Health Services shows 64.7% of all Wisconsin residents have now received at least one dose, including 84.9% of senior citizens age 65 and older. The state’s vaccination rate increased 0.1% since Aug. 1.
In comparison, 79.1% of all U.S. residents have received at least one vaccination, including 95% of all seniors, according to the Centers for Disease Control.