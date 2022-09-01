CHIPPEWA FALLS — COVID-19 deaths in the state and across western Wisconsin increased slightly in August after reaching their low point in July, according to records from the state’s Department of Health Services.

Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, nine new virus-related deaths were reported in August: four in Chippewa County, two each in Clark and St. Croix counties, and one in Dunn County. The 12 counties now total 1,092 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

