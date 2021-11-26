CHIPPEWA FALLS — Vaccination rates statewide barely increased in the past week, although children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated.
The state's Department of Health Services still hasn't released any data on how many children in that age category have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Roughly 49.8% of children ages 12 to 15 statewide have received at least one dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that 1 in 8 of the 28 million juveniles ages 5 to 11 have received a dose.
In the past week, roughly 0.3% of state residents got their first COVID-19 vaccination shot, as the state climbed from 58.6% to 58.9%.
In western Wisconsin, only Clark, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties matched the state's increase, with the rest of the region falling further behind the state's rate.
Rusk County finally broke the 40% threshold of residents having at least one dose. However, the county also had its 36th virus-related death in the past week. On June 1, when vaccinations were widely available, the county only had 17 virus-related deaths. Clark County is now averaging 253.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, one of the highest levels in the state.
Clark (35.2%) and Taylor (33.4%) counties are now the last two counties in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine. Clark County recorded another virus-related death on Thanksgiving, bringing that county's total to 82. Clark County is now averaging 235.8 deaths per 100,000 residents, signficantly higher than the state's average of 153.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state with 75.6% of its residents with at least one shot, up 0.2% from the last report two weeks ago. Door County has the second-highest rate at 74.7%, up 0.3% from two weeks ago.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.42 million residents, up from 3.41 million residents (58.6%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 3.26 million Wisconsinites (56.0%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.23 million (55.5%) two weeks ago.
However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate and is falling further back. About 69.7% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 82.2% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 59.1% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
About 70.2% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 70.0% two weeks ago. Eau Claire (68.2%), Chippewa (65.2%) and Dunn (54.1%) counties all trail the state’s adult vaccination rate.
Roughly 87.4% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 75.4% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 57.9% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 52.8%, American Indian population at 43.5%, and Black population at 37.0%. About 12.2% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”