EAU CLAIRE — A section of road on Eau Claire's southwest side will be closed to thru traffic on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.
Criag Road, between U.S. 12 and Highway 37, will be closed so utility work can be done there, the notice stated.
Several businesses including Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and a few fast food restaurants are located along this section of road.
Motorists not driving to an establishment along the road are asked to instead detour around the road construction by using U.S. 12 (Clairemont Avenue) and Highway 37.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.