EAU CLAIRE — A section of road on Eau Claire's southwest side will be closed to thru traffic on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.

Criag Road, between U.S. 12 and Highway 37, will be closed so utility work can be done there, the notice stated.

Several businesses including Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and a few fast food restaurants are located along this section of road.

Motorists not driving to an establishment along the road are asked to instead detour around the road construction by using U.S. 12 (Clairemont Avenue) and Highway 37.