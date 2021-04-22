EAU CLAIRE — A portion of a downtown Eau Claire street will be closed Monday due to work on a building that requires a construction crane.
Half of the 300 block of Gibson Street — between South Barstow Street and the entrance to a municipal parking ramp — is scheduled to be closed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a notice from the city.
No detour will be posted as all neighboring downtown streets are open, giving drivers multiple options to avoid the construction zone.
The closure is to accommodate a construction crane that is aiding in a remodeling project that Pablo Properties is doing to the US Bank building, 131 S. Barstow St. That construction project includes turning former office space in the six-story building into apartments.