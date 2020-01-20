A 58-year-old Amery woman suffered undetermined injuries from a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in rural Pierce County.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
Nancy Bader lost control of the 2003 GMC Envoy she was driving at about 7:16 p.m. on Highway 63 in the town of Martell. The vehicle then went into a ditch and hit a traffic sign.
Spring Valley Area Ambulance transported Bader to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin for medical treatment.
A passenger in the SUV, Eric Bader, 29, also of Amery, was not injured in the crash.