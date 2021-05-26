EAU CLAIRE — Monday's three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 involving a state trooper's squad car has resulted in a fatality.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
The driver of the striking vehicle, Charles Mills Jr., 66, of Bumpass, Va., died of his injuries.
A passenger in his vehicle, Janice O'Brien, 65, of Bumpass, was injured and taken to an area hospital.
State trooper Ashley Morales was treated for injuries at a local hospital and has been released.
A third driver, Samantha Marsh, 23, of Ettrick, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at 9:16 a.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 at mile post 74.
Morales was inside her squad car during a traffic stop when her car was struck by Mills' vehicle.
The rear-end collision caused the trooper's squad car to strike the vehicle she had initially stopped, which was driven by Marsh.
The crash remains under investigation.