A series of traffic crashes closed lanes on U.S. 53 on Thursday afternoon in the Eau Claire area.
The first crash happened at 2:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes between the Clairemont Avenue and River Prairie Drive exits.
Highway on-ramps were closed starting at Golf Avenue and going north through Eau Claire for a couple of hours. The northbound lanes were reopened at 4:45 p.m., according to traffic bulletins from the Eau Claire Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
However, a subsequent crash closed southbound lanes in the same vicinity at about 4:30 p.m. Those lanes were then reopened at 5:10 p.m.
While the highway was closed, motorists were rerouted onto Hastings Way in Eau Claire, also known as Business 53.