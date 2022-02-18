CHIPPEWA FALLS — Multiple crashes involving cars and semitrailer trucks closed Highway 29 near Chippewa Falls on Friday afternoon.

All lanes of Highway 29 were shut down between the U.S. 53 interchange and the Seymour Cray Boulevard exit, according to an alert sent at 4:30 by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Chad Holum stated the closure is expected to last at least three hours.

High winds and blowing snow led to hazardous driving conditions during the afternoon. Holum advised people to avoid unnecessary travel on Chippewa County highways at this time.