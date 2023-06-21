Untitled design - 1

Headliners at this year’s Blue Ox Music Festival include The Avett Brothers, Sam Bush Band, Mike Gordon and Charley Crockett.

 Contributed photos

EAU CLAIRE — Commuters who use Crescent Avenue are advised to use an alternate route during the opening day of a music festival.

The section of Crescent Avenue between Town Hall Road and Eagle Lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today(Thursday) by the Blue Ox Music Festival grounds.

  