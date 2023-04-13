Honoring fallen officers (copy)

More than 100 law enforcement, fire department vehicles and ambulances escorted the bodies of Officer Emily Breidenbach with the Chetek Police Department and Officer Hunter Scheel with the Cameron Police from Minnesota to Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. New information about the man authorities say killed them suggests he had previously threatened officers.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

CAMERON — Three years before authorities say he killed Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel on April 8, Glenn D. Perry made comments to his family that he would shoot and kill police officers, and he told them he drove with two guns in his car.

A March 2020 criminal complaint filed in Barron County Court spells out Perry's past behavior, where he made the threatening remarks and physically assaulted family members. In that case, he was convicted of disorderly conduct - domestic abuse, while a charge of battery - domestic abuse was dismissed. The criminal complaint describes how Perry had become violent with his wife and his adult son, and had made threatening remarks to his daughter, who was 16 at the time.