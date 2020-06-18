MENOMONIE — A Menomonie man guilty of fatally shooting his roommate with a crossbow has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Dunn County Judge Rod Smeltzer sentenced Richard Seehaver, 54, in Dunn County Court on Thursday to 40 years of initial confinement with 15 years of extended supervision.
Seehaver pleaded no contest in April to second-degree intentional homicide in the death of John Likeness, 54.
“Over the many years that you’ve had convictions that you have had a habit of crossing the line with those rules that are established by which us as a community must adhere to, to have a civilized society,” Smeltzer said to Seehaver, “and that’s leads us to today.”
Menomonie police had responded to a 911 call about a physical altercation at the 15th Street residence in Menomonie, according to a criminal complaint. Through a window an officer saw Seehaver’s arms wrapped around Likeness’ neck and an object sticking out of Likeness’ chest. Authorities found a crossbow bolt in Likeness’ chest, a large wound in his neck area and no visible pulse.
At the Dunn County Jail, Seehaver spoke to investigators about alien beings, an evil organization and “talking to the radio and television and being asked to join them,” according to the complaint. Seehaver said he felt sorry for Likeness, and that he had “put him out of his misery.” Seehaver said he had smoked methamphetamine the day before the incident, according to the complaint.
Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf asked during sentencing that the judge consider the maximum sentence of 51 years of confinement with an additional 20 years of extended supervision.
Nodolf said the Seehaver treated the victim not as a life-long friend and someone who gave him a place to stay, but as an animal. Seehaver hunted the victim out and shot him before making sure he was dead, she said.
“Based on his violent and repeated criminal history, the defendant has been given chance after chance after chance to be rehabilitated and change his ways,” Noldolf said, “and instead of getting better the violent nature of the defendant’s crimes have escalated.”
Defense attorney Donna Burger asked the judge to impose a sentence that would give Seehaver hope for a future. The defense asked for a sentence of 25-30 years. A sentence that leaves no hope of getting out of prison would leave a man like Seehaver, who struggles with mental health, feeling only despair, she said.
“He already struggles mentally,” Burger said. “Knowing he may have the opportunity to leave prison one day, before he’s old and decrepit, will provide him the motivation to work on his issues and follow prison rules.”
Noldolf stated the defendant has had multiple opportunities to be rehabilitated through the justice system. While an argument during sentencing points out an overcrowding of the prison system, Nodolf said, in the state’s mind prisons were designed for violent people like Seehaver.
According to court records, Seehaver has previous convictions in Dunn County of a misdemeanor of possessing THC in May of 2018 and May of 2017, third-offense operating while intoxicated in February of 2016, battery by a prisoner and substantial battery in April 2010 and battery to law officers/firefighters in January 2002.
“Not only is lengthy incarceration necessary to protect the public, it’s necessary to send a message to both the defendant and members of this community that there is a zero tolerance for this type of violent behavior,” Nodolf said.
Once the crossbow was aimed, the projectile released and the follow-up actions were decided, Smeltzer said; it couldn’t be taken back. The seriousness of the crime doesn’t get worse, he said. When acts of violence rise to this level, the public needs to be protected. Rehabilitation has been an on-going issue and while discussion of mental health has continued to be part of the case, it doesn’t take away responsibility.
“If we’re not exercising all the strength within our very fiber, we come up short,” Smetlzer said of managing mental health. “And you’ve struggled with this.”
An individual must still attempt to manage their mental health to the best of their ability, he added.
“You still have a responsibility as an individual to try and seek out that help,” he said.