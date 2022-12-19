CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Kwik Trip convenience store/gas station and a Culver’s restaurant are slated to come to the new development along Chippewa Crossing on the east side of Chippewa Falls.

In emails to Chippewa Falls city leaders that were included in the City Council’s agenda packet this week, Kwik Trip and Culver’s management have requested permission to erect an 80-foot-tall sign that would be visible from Highway 29. They would share the sign with Festival Foods, who announced in April they are building a grocery store on a 7.4-acre lot east of Toycen Motors.

