Replacing a trio of culverts will mean temporary closures of parts of rural highways next week in Eau Claire County.
On Wednesday, a section of Highway SS between Highway KB and U.S. 12 is scheduled to be closed in the town of Washington, just east of Altoona.
Culvert replacements slated for Monday and Tuesday will shut down a portion of Highway B between Highway HH and Pine Ridge Road in the town of Drammen, in the southwest corner of the county.
Another portion of Highway B, between Hillyview Road and Highway W, is scheduled for closure Monday through Wednesday for multiple culvert replacements.
Detours will not be marked for these closures and motorists will be required to use other local roads to get around the construction sites.