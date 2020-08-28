A 13-year-old girl from Cumberland was killed and a 12-year-old boy from Superior is in critical condition following a utility terrain vehicle crash Thursday afternoon east of Cumberland, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. on 11¼ Street, south of Highway B.
Four children, ages 11 to 14, were riding in a UTV when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.
All four occupants of the UTV were ejected.
The 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The 12-year-old boy is in critical condition at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
A 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy were taken to Regions Hospital and the Marsfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, respectively, where they were treated for injuries and released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Department, State Patrol and the state Department of Natural Resources.
No helmets or seatbelts were being used at the time of the crash.