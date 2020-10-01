EAU CLAIRE — Frequent fliers who want a faster trip through airport security can enroll in a national program next week at the airport in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave., will host a Transportation Security Administration PreCheck temporary enrollment center from Monday through Friday, Oct. 9. The TSA's temporary center will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. at the north end of the terminal. People looking to enroll in PreCheck do not need to be flying on those days to access that area in the terminal.
In addition to facing shorter lines at airport security, passengers who enroll in PreCheck also can leave their shoes, belts and light outerwear on when going through screening. PreCheck fliers also do not need to take laptop computers or toiletries out of their carry-on luggage.
Appointments to enroll must be made online at tsa.gov/precheck. Walk-ins are not allowed.
Applicants will need to provide proof of citizenship and be fingerprinted during their appointment. Enrolling in PreCheck costs $85, which covers a five-year membership.
This is the eighth time that CVRA has served as a temporary PreCheck enrollment center, according to a TSA news release.