The main Eau Claire campus of Chippewa Valley Technical College was put on lockdown briefly on Monday.
A witness saw an elderly man with a gun sitting in a car in the main parking lot and called Eau Claire police during the afternoon, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Officers from the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, UW-Eau Claire Police and CVTC security responded to the parking lot.
After officers met with the man and got the weapon, the lockdown was lifted.
Officers are working with the elderly man, who has health concerns and was suicidal, to provide assistance, according to the Facebook post.
At no time during the incident did the man threaten the school or anyone around him. Police do not believe he has any association with CVTC.