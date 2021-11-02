Aspen Institute has named Chippewa Valley Technical College one of 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges, CVTC announced in a news release Tuesday.
CVTC is one of more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide chosen as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.
“We are honored to be recognized as a leader throughout the nation of equitable outcomes,” said CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia in a statement. "Our instructors and staff are dedicated to fostering lifelong learning for our students – not only while they are learning with us, but well beyond graduation.”
The 150 eligible colleges have been invited to submit data and narratives as the next steps in an intensive data and practice review process, culminating in the announcement of the prize winner in spring 2023.
