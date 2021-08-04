Chippewa Valley Technical College has received a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's two-year higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, the college announced Wednesday.
The funds will go toward developing and expanding dual enrollment opportunities for rural and underserved students, aiming to help them find careers and enter the workforce, CVTC said in a news release.
Around 200 students from rural high schools and 50 students from disadvantaged backgrounds are expected to enroll in CVTC's high school dual enrollment academies, the college said. The academies include career and college exploration in the fields of business management and health care.
CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia said the funding will help the college "develop and deliver high school dual enrollment academies, facilitate better access for rural high school students, provide additional supportive services to underserved populations and provide maximum flexibility for a potential shift to virtual learning again if necessary.”
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.