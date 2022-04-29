EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College's proposed 2022-23 budget has lower overall spending and less in taxes from property owners.
Unveiled at Thursday's CVTC Board meeting and scheduled for a vote in late May, the nearly $114 million spending plan for the upcoming academic year is almost 19% smaller than the $140 million in expenditures in the current year's budget.
That large decrease is mostly due to two major referendum-approved construction projects — the new Transportation Education Center and the expansion and remodeling of the Emergency Services Education Center, both at CVTC's West Campus in Eau Claire — being funded in the current year's larger budget.
The amount of property taxes the college collects from people living in CVTC's 11-county district is slated to go down by 1% in the proposed budget. CVTC's property tax levy is $24.2 million in the current budget and would fall to $24 million under the 2022-23 proposal.
The tax rate homeowners would see on their tax bills for CVTC is set to decline largely due to property values increasing by an estimated 6% across the district, according to a news release from the technical college. The tax rate had been $81.09 per $100,000 in equalized property value, but it is slated to go down to $75.72 per $100,000 in the coming year.
A public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 26 at CVTC's Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave. The CVTC Board will vote later during that meeting on the budget.