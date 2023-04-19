King_CW_033017

CHIPPEWA FALLS — CW King has returned to the Chippewa Falls City Council for his fourth stint as an alderman.

King, 81, was appointed Tuesday to fill the vacant Third District seat on the Council. The seat was vacant because Christopher Gilliam, who was elected in April 2021, resigned in March 2023 — just three weeks before the election. Gilliam had moved out of the district. However, his name was already on the April ballot, and he got the most votes.