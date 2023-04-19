CHIPPEWA FALLS — CW King has returned to the Chippewa Falls City Council for his fourth stint as an alderman.
King, 81, was appointed Tuesday to fill the vacant Third District seat on the Council. The seat was vacant because Christopher Gilliam, who was elected in April 2021, resigned in March 2023 — just three weeks before the election. Gilliam had moved out of the district. However, his name was already on the April ballot, and he got the most votes.
However, King was the only registered write-in candidate, and he got the second-most votes in April, behind Gilliam.
At their meeting Tuesday, the City Council agreed to appoint King to fill the vacancy because the got the second-most votes, rather than go through an application process to appoint someone, explained Mayor Greg Hoffman. So, King will hold the seat until April 2025.
"I appreciate CW's willingness to return," Hoffman said Wednesday. "I really value his experience and knowledge, and he's worked in local government a long time. He's very concerned about the community."
King has three prior stints serving on the Council totaling nearly 11 years. He was appointed in September 1986 and filled out the remainder of the term, ending in April 1987. He returned to the council in 2009 and served another four years, before bowing out in 2013 when Amy Mason ran for the seat. When Mason opted not to seek a second term in 2015, King returned to the seat, and has held it for the next six years. He didn't run for re-election in 2021, and Gilliam won the seat without any other candidates on the ballot.
King also ran for mayor in 2003 when Mayor Virginia Smith didn’t seek re-election, but he finished third in a five-person primary and didn’t advance to the general election. (Doug Sandvick narrowly defeated Dan Hedrington to claim the seat.) He also ran for state Assembly in 2010 as a Democrat, but lost to Tom Larson, a Colfax-area Republican.
King, a western Iowa native who attended Kansas University, served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963, was out a few months, then served again from 1963 to 1966. He was in Berlin when the Berlin Wall was built in 1961, and he served on a special forces team. He came to the Chippewa Valley area to serve as Chippewa County’s Human Services director. He also served on both the Chippewa Falls Police & Fire Commission and the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commission.
In other Council news, John Monarski (First District) was named Council President. Chuck Hull had been Council President the past two years.