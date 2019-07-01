A public meeting on the status of chronic wasting disease in Eau Claire County will be held later this month.
State Department of Natural Resources staff and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress will hold the meeting at 7 p.m. July 16 at Rock Creek Town Hall, N995 Highway H, in Dunn County.
During the meeting, members of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team will discuss recommendations for surveillance and management options in response to the disease being found last year in a wild deer in rural Eau Claire County.
Last month the team recommended measures the DNR should consider for a six-town area that includes parts of Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin counties. Those ideas included mandatory CWD testing of adult deer during gun season and in-person deer registration during the start of gun season.
The advisory team also recommended the DNR issue CWD surveillance permits to private landowners in parts of Eau Claire and Dunn counties.
Attendees at the July 16 meeting will have a chance to share their comments with the advisory team.
The March 2018 discovery of a CWD-infected wild deer in Eau Claire County renewed an existing three-year baiting and feeding ban in the county. Because the deer was found near county borders, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Trempealeau counties are under two-year baiting and feeding bans as well.