Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials will discuss testing for chronic wasting disease next week at a public meeting in Dunn County.
The meeting of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Rock Creek Town Hall, N995 Highway H, Rock Falls.
There will be a public comment period where Chippewa Valley residents can speak after hearing a presentation from the DNR on results of previous CWD testing and sampling options available during the upcoming deer season.
The local advisory team had suggested mandatory CWD testing during the gun-deer season in an area where the disease had been discovered in three wild deer during 2018, but the DNR decided early this month that testing would remain voluntary.
Wisconsin’s gun-deer season is Nov. 23 through Dec. 1