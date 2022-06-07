WHITEHALL — An Independence man sustained major injuries after his motorcycle crashed in the Trempealeau County town of Burnside, authorities say.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 1:56 p.m. Monday on Highway 121 near East End Road.

Steven G. Lozada Santiago, 24, was driving his motorcycle west on Highway 121 when he lost control and was ejected from the bike.

Lozada Santiago was not wearing a helmet and was cited for not having motorcycle endorsement on his driver's license.

