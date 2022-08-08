031120_dr_Treu_3a

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Colten Treu, who was sentenced to 54 years in prison after causing a crash in November 2018 that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, has now filed an appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to withdraw his pleas.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Treu filed the request Monday, after a lower court rejected withdrawal of the pleas. The Supreme Court is not required to take up Treu’s request. Because the matter is ongoing, Newell declined to comment on the matter.

