CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, stabbing her repeatedly, then setting a house on fire on Wednesday.

Scott M. Vaningan, 58, 146 W. Lexington Blvd., faces possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of arson, intentionally harming animals, mutilation of a corpse, and felony bail jumping.

