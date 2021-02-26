CHIPPEWA FALLS — A fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage Friday to a house in Chippewa Falls.
No one was injured in the blaze at the home at 359 Maynard St., as the three occupants who were home at the time of the fire were able to escape, according to Battalion Chief Jason Thom of the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.
When firefighters responded shortly after 1 p.m., they found furniture on the front porch was on fire and flames were spreading into the residence. The fire had breached a large window on the front of the house and high winds were driving the flames inside.
Though firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within minutes, the house suffered extensive heat and smoke damage to the interior, the Chippewa Falls Fire Department reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.