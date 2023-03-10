EAU CLAIRE — State Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly stopped in Eau Claire on Saturday, ahead of the April 4 election that is being closely watched across the country.
Kelly will face Janet Protasiewicz for the open Supreme Court seat. While Supreme Court seats are non-partisan, Kelly is considered the conservative candidate backed by Republicans, while Protasiewicz is viewed as the liberal candidate supported by the Democratic Party. Kelly spoke at the Eau Claire County Republican Party headquarters in Altoona.
The winner of the spring election will replace retiring justice Patience Roggensack. Whoever wins the seat will likely determine if the court tilts in favor of Republicans or Democrats.
Kelly was endorsed by former President Donald Trump during his unsuccessful run two years ago and did work for both the state and national Republican parties the past two years, including advising on the scheme in Wisconsin to have fake electors cast ballots for Trump.
The winner of the race will also be in place heading into the 2024 presidential election in battleground Wisconsin. The court, currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives, came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden's narrow win in 2020. The court also is expected to hear a challenge to Wisconsin's 1849 law banning abortion, and liberals have promised to put a case before the court that would allow it to overturn Republican-drawn legislative districts.
Whoever wins the April election will join the court in August.