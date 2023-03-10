EAU CLAIRE — State Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly stopped in Eau Claire on Saturday, ahead of the April 4 election that is being closely watched across the country. 

Kelly will face Janet Protasiewicz for the open Supreme Court seat. While Supreme Court seats are non-partisan, Kelly is considered the conservative candidate backed by Republicans, while Protasiewicz is viewed as the liberal candidate supported by the Democratic Party. Kelly spoke at the Eau Claire County Republican Party headquarters in Altoona.