NEILLSVILEE -- A Neillsville area man died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Clark County.
According to a news release from the Clark County sheriff's office:
The department received a 911 call reporting the crash on Highway 73 by Schofield Road in the town of Weston at about 7:17 a.m. Tuesday.
When first responders arrived on scene, they saw two vehicles that appeared to have crashed into each other head-on. One vehicle was blocking both north- and southbound lanes facing east, and the other vehicle was on the east shoulder facing southeast.
Stephen C. Sedwick, age 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner, and Ciera D. Federly, 21, was flown by helicopter to Marshfield Medical Center.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and were from the Neillsville area.
The Neillsville Area Fire and Ambulance Service and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and State Patrol.
Sedwick's death is Clark County's third traffic fatality in 2019.