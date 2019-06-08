LADYSMITH — A woman was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Ladysmith.
According to the Ladysmith Police Department:
At about 10:56 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to West Ninth Street South/Highway 27 and Gokey Road in the city for a single motorcycle crash.
Officers found two victims who had been thrown from the motorcycle.
The 56-year-old male driver was flown to an Eau Claire hospital, and a female passenger, a 66-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, and personnel from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County sheriff's and medical examiner's offices are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186.
From staff reports