A 57-year-old Arkansas man was killed Sunday in a UTV crash in Trempealeau County.
According to the Trempealeau County sheriff's office:
At about 5:37 p.m. Sunday, the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV crash at N48978 Thompson Road in the town of Albion. The crash involved one UTV and five injured people and occurred on private property.
Of the five patients, four were juveniles, and one was an adult passenger. Deputies and other emergency responders provided medical aid at the crash site.
The adult, James B. Fridell of Huntington, Ark., died at the scene, and one juvenile was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, Minn.
The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.
In addition to the sheriff's office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Eleva Fire Department, Eleva-Strum First Responders and Mayo One responded.