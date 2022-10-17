RICE LAKE — The Rice Lake community continues to reel over the deaths of two teens as a result of a single-vehicle rollover on Oct. 10 allegedly caused by a 16-year-old boy driving too fast while under the influence.
The girls were identified by family and friends as 14-year-old Evah Garcia of Rice Lake and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both students in the Rice Lake Area School District. The school honored them on Friday by encouraging students and community members to wear purple — the girls’ favorite color.
The crash
According to a news release issued Oct. 11, the initial investigation showed the teen was driving at about 7 p.m. west on 16½ Avenue at a high rate of speed. He lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times near 19¾ Street north of Cameron.
Evah and Winter were airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., and listed in critical condition. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received word on the morning of Oct. 11 that Evah had passed away, while authorities were notified that Winter had died on Oct. 12.
Another passenger — a 14-year-old girl — was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and the driver was treated at the scene. He was arrested that night for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury and taken to the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility.
Community reaction
After the crash the Rice Lake community struggled to come to terms with the crash as word spread of the deaths of Evah and Winter.
Susan Klasi, a mother of four with two 16-year-old boys at Rice Lake High School, choked with tears occasionally as she talked about knowing Winter’s mother and — to a lesser extent — the teen.
Klasi, who works at the Birchwood Post Office, knew Winter’s mother because the family has had a Post Office box for several years and the two had worked together at community events.
“I would see the girl at work, she would come to the counter,” Klasi said. “She was just a sweet kid.”
The crash sorrowed Klasi not only because of her relationship with Winter’s mother, but because it was senseless and preventable.
“And now there are two lives that are lost, and lives that are changed forever, and families that will never get to watch their children — their daughters — grow up, get their own driver’s licenses, graduate from high school, get married, have children,” Klasi said. “Their lives are changed.”
But while the community shared grief over the loss of the lives of Evah and Winter, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said it also seemed to be falling into two camps when it came to questions concerning the crash and whether the driver should be waived into adult court.
“This case is going to create a divide,” he said, “and I understand both sides of the fence.”
The investigation
The case remains active. The Wisconsin State Patrol is doing a full reconstruction of the crash, and Fitzgerald estimates the results may take up to 90 days to come in because of the crash’s complexity. He knows the District Attorney’s Office has asked for expedited results of toxicology tests from the State Crime Lab.
Because the two girls died, charges against the driver, who did not have a driver’s license, will be amended to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury, causing death, the sheriff said.
Fitzgerald had not received word as of Monday that the boy had been released from the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility. The other injured teen, who had suffered a severe arm injury and was treated at a Marshfield hospital, had returned home by the weekend, and investigators questioned her on Saturday, he said.
Investigators also spoke with the owner of the vehicle who had given the boy permission to drive it. The teen told the woman he had a driver’s license, and authorities believe she had no indication that he was under the influence.
According to Fitzgerald, if the driver is waived into adult court, his name will be released.
The aftermath
A visitation and celebration of Evah’s life was held Saturday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home and Blue Hills Mason Center in Rice Lake. According to her obituary, she loved animals and spending time with her friends, plus was artistic and enjoyed ballet, which she started at the age of 3.
Fundraisers for both families have appeared on Facebook.
The crash is taking its toll on community members, including himself, said Fitzgerald, whose children are 17 and 20.
“It could have been any of our kids,” he said.
The sheriff hopes to find a way to see some good come out of this in the future.
“We’ll be doing some talks on it, some education,” he said. “Bad things do happen in Barron County, and we all have to remind our kids of that. The choices you make today affect you tomorrow.”