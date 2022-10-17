RICE LAKE — The Rice Lake community continues to reel over the deaths of two teens as a result of a single-vehicle rollover on Oct. 10 allegedly caused by a 16-year-old boy driving too fast while under the influence.

The girls were identified by family and friends as 14-year-old Evah Garcia of Rice Lake and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both students in the Rice Lake Area School District. The school honored them on Friday by encouraging students and community members to wear purple — the girls’ favorite color.