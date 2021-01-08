EAU CLAIRE — Downtown Eau Claire Inc. is providing a second round of grants to small businesses and organizations still reeling from economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday DECI announced that 23 of its members will each receive $1,500 in mid-January for a total of $34,500 in grants from the nonprofit organization that promotes downtown development and sponsors events there.
"The DECI Board felt it was important to release another round of grant funding for members to hopefully help ease some of that burden," Aaron White, executive director of the organization, said in a news release.
The list of grant recipients includes restaurants, shops, fitness studios, artistic and cultural institutions, a hotel, a church and various service providers located in or near downtown.
DECI's first round of COVID-19 grants was awarded in June. Thirty-one members applied for and received $1,500 grants then for a total of $46,500 in aid to struggling businesses.
Recipients from the first round of relief grants were eligible to apply for this new round as well, DECI stated in its news release. Applicants were required to provide information on how they are being negatively impacted by the pandemic to qualify for the grants.