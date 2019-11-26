Wisconsin hunters killed 90,286 deer on the opening weekend of the nine-day gun deer hunting season that began Saturday, according to statistics released Tuesday by the state Department of Natural Resources.
That statewide total is down 27 percent from 123,090 in 2018, which DNR officials attribute in part to the later season this year.
A total of 46,866 bucks were registered on opening weekend, representing a 31 percent decline from last year.
The number of deer hunters, meanwhile, remained near par with last year, with gun license sales totaling 555,227 as of midnight Sunday.
With temperatures saying low and snow coming to many parts of the state mid-week, hunters can expect more opportunities for success through the end of the gun deer season on Sunday, the DNR reported.