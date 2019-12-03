Hunters in Wisconsin killed 25% fewer deer in the recently completed nine-day gun deer hunting season than in 2018, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the state Department of Natural Resources.
Deer registrations totaled 160,769 in the season ended Sunday, compared with 213,972 last year.
The total included 75,236 bucks, down 29% from last year, and 85,533 antlerless deer, down 21%.
While opening weekend saw mild temperatures throughout Wisconsin with some snow in the north, hunting conditions deteriorated throughout the remainder of the season as heavy wind, snow and rain moved through the state. The largest declines in antlered harvest occurred in the northern forest zone, where blizzard-like conditions and significant snow accumulation hindered hunter access, the DNR indicated in a news release.
Reports from hunters around Wisconsin indicated low daytime deer activity throughout the gun deer season.
Wisconsin held the earliest possible deer season in 2018 followed this year by the latest possible season opener. When this occurred between the 2012-13 and 2007-07 seasons, there were similar declines in year-to-year registration totals. the agency reported.