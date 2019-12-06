CHIPPEWA FALLS — A man accused of killing three Girl Scouts and an adult by striking them with a vehicle last year may enter a plea to charges later this month.
An attorney for defendant Colton Treu, 22, Chippewa Falls, informed Chippewa County Court Judge James Isaacson during a hearing Friday that a scheduled hearing set for Monday, Dec. 16, will likely be a plea hearing. The decision to make the scheduled court appearance a plea hearing came after the decision to go ahead with a trial.
The official decision to make the Dec. 16 proceeding a plea hearing has not been made yet, as the defense and Judge James Isaacson are giving Treu a few more days to contemplate his decision.
“I’m not going to take anything off of the schedule,” Isaacson said. “Mr. Treu certainly has the right to do that, but I’m going to make sure he has a full understanding of what he’s entering into. He has time between now and then to think about this and to ask questions of his counsel. We’ll deal with it at that time.”
Treu’s defense had sought to have a judge hear the case instead of a 12-person jury, but Isaacson denied that request. The defense had stated that a jury pool isn’t suitable for a trial in this area due to the extensive media coverage of the case over the past year. The prosecution opposed the request.
“The state is not required to explain why they will consent or not,” Isaacson said. “The defendant has no constitutional right to waive his jury trial. Not only that, but statutorily I’m required to get the state’s consent. As there has not been consent given by the state, there will be a trial as already scheduled for the end of January.”
If a plea hearing is requested, Isaacson said a presentence investigation will be requested to provide more details about the defendant so the judge can make the most informed sentencing decision.
“If that’s the case, I don’t know him at all and I’ve only read the complaint,” Isaacson said. “You can expect the court will request a PSI.”
Treu is accused of driving his car off of the road last November in Chippewa Falls, crashing into and killing three girls, one mother and injuring another member of Girl Scout Troop 3055. A criminal complaint says he was huffing from an aerosol can at the time of the crash.
He is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit and run-involving death, and one count each of hit and run-causing great bodily harm, intentionally abusing hazardous materials and bail jumping.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autum A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
The fifth person injured was Madalyn Zwiefelhofer; she was hospitalized for three weeks.