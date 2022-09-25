042722_dr_Memorial_7a

A memorial of flowers and stuffed animals for Lily Peters at Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The attorney representing the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24 has requested a substitute judge be appointed.

Defense attorney Michael Cohen filed the request in Chippewa County Court, seeking that Judge Ben Lane be replaced. Cohen didn’t return calls for comment Friday on why he made the request.

