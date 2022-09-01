CHIPPEWA FALLS — The attorney representing the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters said Thursday he intends to file a motion to move the case from adult court to a juvenile proceeding.

"If it's not apparent to everyone, it should be; we are going to file a reverse waiver," attorney Michael Cohen told Judge Ben Lane during a preliminary hearing.

