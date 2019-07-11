Two local Democratic state legislators plan to host office hours Friday on Eau Claire city buses.
Sen. Jeff Smith of the town of Brunswick and Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire will talk to constituents from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. on Eau Claire Transit's Route No. 1 on the city's south side and from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. on Route No. 3 on the north side.
Eau Claire Transit requires all riders to pay a fare. A full adult one-time fare is $1.75, while a day pass enables riders to take unlimited trips for $3.75.
The location of buses is available at the bus tracking site: ectbustracker.doublemap.com/map.
For more information, contact Alyssa Neuser in Smith’s office at 608-266-8546 or email Sen.Smith@legis.wi.gov.