CHIPPEWA FALLS — Demand for services that help people experiencing homelessness has been rising during this year in Chippewa County.
There were 1,557 individuals in the county who sought rental assistance, eviction prevention, emergency shelter, case management or a host of other services related to housing issues during the first half of 2022, according to the Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger's mid-year report.
That amounts to an average of 259.5 people per month seeking services, up from the 224 monthly average from 2021.
The statistics come from government programs, nonprofit organizations and area churches that provide services to the homeless.
"While we recognize that some of these numbers are duplicated between agencies, we also know that this gives us a snapshot of the reality of homelessness in Chippewa County and there are still many unmet needs," the council said Monday in a news release.
The majority of those seeking help got some kind of assistance, but there were still many who didn't get what they needed. An average of 100 people a month had unmet needs during the first half of this year, up from 59 a month during 2021, according to the council.
Those unmet needs include eviction prevention, funds for security deposits, hotel vouchers, employment readiness and financial resources to help people waiting for disability benefits.